Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EL, CRWD, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 18,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 32,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EL options, CRWD options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
