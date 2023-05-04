Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, PRU, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 11,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 11,522 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,523 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, PRU options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

