Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, PRU, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 11,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 11,522 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,523 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EA options, PRU options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of VOTE
Norwegian Cruise Line Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.