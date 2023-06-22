Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, FIVN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 39,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 6,060 contracts, representing approximately 606,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

