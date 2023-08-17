Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, EL, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 36,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 12,668 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 8,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

