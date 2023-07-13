Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DV, AEHR, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV), where a total of 6,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,200 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 5,274 contracts, representing approximately 527,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

