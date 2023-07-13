News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DV, AEHR, IBM

July 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV), where a total of 6,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 667,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,200 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 5,274 contracts, representing approximately 527,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

