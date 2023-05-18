Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DRVN, BLK, BLMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN), where a total of 2,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of DRVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 564,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of DRVN. Below is a chart showing DRVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) options are showing a volume of 8,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

