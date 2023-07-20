Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, OKTA, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 16,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 12,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 36,556 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

