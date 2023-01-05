Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, EXPE, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 40,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 93,174 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

