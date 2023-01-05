Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, EXPE, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 40,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 93,174 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, EXPE options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NBRV Videos
AXGN Insider Buying
ISSC Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.