Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, CMA, GEHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 10,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 7,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 10,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, CMA options, or GEHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ZAZA
PTLA Options Chain
ETFs Holding HRTG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.