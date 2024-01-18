Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, CMA, GEHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 10,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 7,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 10,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

