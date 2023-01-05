Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKS, PYPL, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 7,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 720,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 70,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 5,355 contracts, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

