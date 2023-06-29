Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, LLY, NLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 65,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 10,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 16,572 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 26,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,000 underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

