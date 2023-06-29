Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, NKE, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 121,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 85,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 127.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 157,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, NKE options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
