Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, JBHT, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 471,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 385.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 26,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 6,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 14,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

