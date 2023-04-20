Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHR, CACC, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total of 11,890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,200 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 305 contracts, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 37 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,700 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 17,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

