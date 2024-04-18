Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHI, CF, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 9,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 10,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 37,627 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

