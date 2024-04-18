Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHI, CF, SLB

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 10,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 37,627 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHI options, CF options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of GI
Funds Holding KL
NRUC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.