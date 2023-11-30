Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, PATH, KKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 12,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 34,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,800 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 19,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 9,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,100 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, PATH options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
