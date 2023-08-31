Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, ANET, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 75,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 362.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 4,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 17,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 16,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

