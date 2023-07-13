Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DEN, VSAT, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total of 12,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 224.2% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 536,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 10,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 135,229 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 143.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DEN options, VSAT options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EWJV Average Annual Return
FPRX Videos
Funds Holding IEIS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.