Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DEN, VSAT, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total of 12,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 224.2% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 536,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 10,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.3% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 135,229 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 143.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

