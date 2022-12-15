Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, OTIS, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) saw options trading volume of 10,300 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 64,060 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, OTIS options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.