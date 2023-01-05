Markets
DDOG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, NKE, DASH

January 05, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 27,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 57,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 23,952 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, NKE options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 BSJI Videos
 CAB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG
NKE
DASH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.