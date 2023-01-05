Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, NKE, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 27,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 57,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 23,952 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, NKE options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.