Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, HBI, ITRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 41,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) options are showing a volume of 85,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 25,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
