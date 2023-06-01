Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, FCX, ABG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 24,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 71,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

