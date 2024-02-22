Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, NUE, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 80,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 11,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 6,476 contracts, representing approximately 647,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,400 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, NUE options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
