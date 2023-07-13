Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, DVA, PGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 208,451 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 16,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 8,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) saw options trading volume of 13,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

