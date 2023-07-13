Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, DVA, PGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 208,451 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 16,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 8,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) saw options trading volume of 13,585 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, DVA options, or PGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding IGSB
Funds Holding CRAK
Funds Holding ZEAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.