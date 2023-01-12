Markets
CZR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, MTTR, CLF

January 12, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 29,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 30,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 114,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 9,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, MTTR options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MHP Options Chain
 FTNT Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of BARK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
MTTR
CLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.