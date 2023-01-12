Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, MTTR, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 29,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 30,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 114,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 9,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
