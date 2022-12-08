Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CUTR, LRCX, CIEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR), where a total volume of 1,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 10,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) options are showing a volume of 11,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

