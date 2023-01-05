Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, CEIX, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 3,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 863,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,277 contracts, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 23,528 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
