Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, NTNX, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 89,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 230.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 63,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 225.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 25,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 72,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, NTNX options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings Surprises
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UWM
BHAT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.