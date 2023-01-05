Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, NTNX, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 89,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 230.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 63,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 225.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 25,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 72,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, NTNX options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.