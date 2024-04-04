Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, F, PYPL

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 205,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.82 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 34,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.82 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 56,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
