Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, RNG, SGEN

January 19, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 6,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 5,981 contracts, representing approximately 598,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 3,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, RNG options, or SGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

