Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, MU, AMD

April 04, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 57,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 211,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 12,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 462,951 contracts, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 59,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
