Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, MU, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 57,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 8,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 211,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 12,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 462,951 contracts, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 59,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

