Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, MU, AMD

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 211,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 12,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 462,951 contracts, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 59,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
