Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, GMED, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 97,670 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) options are showing a volume of 3,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 394,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of GMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of GMED. Below is a chart showing GMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 22,934 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
