Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, EFX, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 22,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 3,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 166,474 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 13,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, EFX options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.