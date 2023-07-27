Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, CUTR, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 33,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 6,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 8,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.5% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 54,024 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 171% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, CUTR options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TV Historical Stock Prices
OFG Average Annual Return
MGIC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.