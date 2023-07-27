Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, CUTR, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 33,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 6,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 8,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.5% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 54,024 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 171% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, CUTR options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.