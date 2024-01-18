Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COR, UAL, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), where a total volume of 5,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 574,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 42,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 3,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

