Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, TTWO, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 16,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
