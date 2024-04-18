Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, ELV, AZO

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
