COF

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, ELV, AZO

April 18, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 10,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

