Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNXC, BTU, WBD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), where a total of 1,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.4% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 279,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 13,942 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 62,849 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 10,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
