Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNNE, WDC, APPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), where a total volume of 2,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 225,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 24,064 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 12,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNNE options, WDC options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

