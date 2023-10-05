Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, COST, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 157.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 210,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1570 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1570 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 22,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 532,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 46,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, COST options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

