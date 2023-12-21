Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, CF, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 180,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 52,072 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 208.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 114,520 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 181.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 11,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, CF options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.