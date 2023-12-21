News & Insights

Markets
CMG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, CF, BA

December 21, 2023 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 180,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 52,072 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 208.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 114,520 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 181.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 11,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, CF options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DDT
 EZGO Average Annual Return
 Otis Worldwide market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMG
CF
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.