Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, CF, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 468,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 180,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:
CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 52,072 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 208.4% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 114,520 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 181.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 11,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, CF options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DDT
EZGO Average Annual Return
Otis Worldwide market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.