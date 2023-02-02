Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHX, CSTM, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX), where a total of 10,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of CHX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHX. Below is a chart showing CHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 7,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 761,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 16,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

