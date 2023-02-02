Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHX, CSTM, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX), where a total of 10,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of CHX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHX. Below is a chart showing CHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 7,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 761,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 16,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHX options, CSTM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
SQQQ Average Annual Return
Funds Holding DSEY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.