Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, WDAY, GT

December 29, 2022 — 03:33 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 12,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 17,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) options are showing a volume of 24,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
