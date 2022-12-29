Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, WDAY, GT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 12,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 17,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) options are showing a volume of 24,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

