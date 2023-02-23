Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, IMAX, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 4,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 490,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 2,023 contracts, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares or approximately 42% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 6,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 677,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

