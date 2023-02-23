Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, IMAX, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 4,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 490,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 2,023 contracts, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares or approximately 42% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 6,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 677,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, IMAX options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Calculator
Institutional Holders of UOP
HURN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.