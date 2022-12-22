Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, AAPL, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 21,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 966,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 60,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,046 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, AAPL options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding GRAY
HUGS Videos
Funds Holding UBCB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.