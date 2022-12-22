Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, AAPL, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 21,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 966,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 60,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,046 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

