Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHK, GCO, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total volume of 11,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) options are showing a volume of 1,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 98,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHK options, GCO options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SZMK Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRVB
SGFY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.