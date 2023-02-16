Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHK, GCO, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total volume of 11,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) options are showing a volume of 1,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 98,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

