Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHEF, PLNT, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total volume of 3,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 346,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.8% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 7,950 contracts, representing approximately 795,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,500 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 275,205 contracts, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 27,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHEF options, PLNT options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.