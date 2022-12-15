Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CELH, WING, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 9,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 58,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
