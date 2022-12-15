Markets
CELH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CELH, WING, DOCU

December 15, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 9,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 58,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, WING options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Materials Shares
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AHRN
 WNRL Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH
WING
DOCU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.