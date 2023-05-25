Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CDNS, KLAC, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total volume of 6,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 650,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 4,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,504 contracts, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares or approximately 42% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

