Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CDNS, KLAC, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total volume of 6,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 650,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 4,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 2,504 contracts, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares or approximately 42% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, KLAC options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HELE Insider Buying
VF shares outstanding history
MDNT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.