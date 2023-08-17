Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, UNH, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 139,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 35,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,546 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 185,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 28,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

