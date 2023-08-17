Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, UNH, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 139,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 35,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,546 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 185,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 28,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, UNH options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DRWI Split History
Funds Holding SZMK
Funds Holding BTAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.